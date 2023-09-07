AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chamber Music Amarillo is getting ready to open its season with a new production in a new venue.

The first concert of the season is happening on September 9th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Sharpened Iron Studios.

Passionate Music will feature the Amarillo Symphony’s concertmaster Espen Lilleslåtten, cellist Sally Guenther, pianist Elena Lacheva, and Harrington String Quartet’s violist Vesselin Todorov.

The night’s repertoire includes the following:

Anna Clyne, A Thousand Mornings (violin, cello and piano)

Richard Strauss, Violin Sonata

Gabriel Faure, Piano Quartet No. 1 in c minor

For more information or a link to buy tickets to this event click here.