AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a piece of history being played on the High Plains.

The double bass is an instrument that was formerly owned by Serge Koussevitzky and has since been sold to the International Society of Bassists.

Right now it’s on loan with West Texas A&M University, and Dr. Nick Scales, the Associate Professor of Double Bass is playing this instrument with the Chamber Music Amarillo.

It’s during Mozart: Symphony No. 39 on March 5th at 7:30 p.m. at WT’s Northen Concert Hall. More information and tickets can be found here.