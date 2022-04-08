AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Chamber Music Amarillo is closing out their 24th season with an amazing concert.
CMA – Schubert: Double Cello Quintet
CHAMBER MUSIC AT THE GARDENS
The Harrington String Quartet will join Leonid Shukaev, Bruce Lin, and local luthier Kruno Kupresanin for the final performance of the 2021-2022 season. Kupresanin will delve into the life of a luthier and his award-winning instruments as the artists perform Couperin’s Sonate en Trio and Mozart’s Trio in G Major. The program will end with Schubert’s Double Cello Quintet that is considered a work that perfectly blends the instruments and a perfect way to close our 24th season.
MUSICIANS:
Rossitza Goza, violin
Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Vesselin Todorov, viola
Emmanuel Lopez, cello
Leonid Shukaev, cello
Kruno Kupresanin, bass
Bruce Lin, piano
REPERTOIRE:
Couperin, Sonate en Trio
Mozart, Trio for Violin, Cello, & Piano In G-Major
Schubert, Double Cello Quintet
DETAILS
Date: April 8, 2022Time: 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
VENUE
Amarillo Botanical Gardens1400 Streit Dr
Amarillo, TX 79106 United StatesPhone:(806) 352-6513