AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Chamber Music Amarillo is closing out their 24th season with an amazing concert.

CMA – Schubert: Double Cello Quintet

APRIL 8, 2022 @ 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

CHAMBER MUSIC AT THE GARDENS

The Harrington String Quartet will join Leonid Shukaev, Bruce Lin, and local luthier Kruno Kupresanin for the final performance of the 2021-2022 season. Kupresanin will delve into the life of a luthier and his award-winning instruments as the artists perform Couperin’s Sonate en Trio and Mozart’s Trio in G Major. The program will end with Schubert’s Double Cello Quintet that is considered a work that perfectly blends the instruments and a perfect way to close our 24th season.

>>PURCHASE TICKETS<<

MUSICIANS:

Rossitza Goza, violin

Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin

Vesselin Todorov, viola

Emmanuel Lopez, cello

Leonid Shukaev, cello

Kruno Kupresanin, bass

Bruce Lin, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Couperin, Sonate en Trio

Mozart, Trio for Violin, Cello, & Piano In G-Major

Schubert, Double Cello Quintet

DETAILS

Date: April 8, 2022Time: 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

VENUE

Amarillo Botanical Gardens1400 Streit Dr

Amarillo, TX 79106 United StatesPhone:(806) 352-6513