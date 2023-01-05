AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chamber Music Amarillo is celebrating 25 years of success with a concert including Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 on January 7th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..

This is happening at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens and includes Austin Symphony Conductor Peter Bay along with CMA Artistic Director David Palmer and the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25, Brahms Serenade No. 1 and a new commission.

