Ceta Canyon Hosting Family Harvest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ceta Canyon is located in a beautiful branch of the Palo Duro Canyon, about 30 minutes Southeast of Canyon, Texas, magnificent canyon setting with trees, a natural waterfall and wildlife – “God’s Oasis”.

Family is pretty special to us around here – so why not celebrate?! “Theme Ripe for Harvest” scripture John 4:35-36

Our first ever FAMILY HARVEST WEEKEND is coming soon!

It will be an amazing time filled with Food, Fellowship, and FUN!

Theme Ripe for Harvest” scripture John 4:35-36

Duke Underwood – Guest Speaker

Jon Mark Hester – Worship Leader

Fall-themed Activities

Family Fellowship

Guest Speaker & Worship Leader

Giant Swing

Jumping Pillow

And MUCH more!

For more information and to register for the event click here.