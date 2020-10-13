Ceta Canyon Hosting Family Harvest

Weekend full of food, fellowship, and fun

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ceta Canyon is located in a beautiful branch of the Palo Duro Canyon, about 30 minutes Southeast of Canyon, Texas, magnificent canyon setting with trees, a natural waterfall and wildlife – “God’s Oasis”.

Family is pretty special to us around here – so why not celebrate?! “Theme Ripe for Harvest” scripture John 4:35-36
Our first ever FAMILY HARVEST WEEKEND is coming soon!
It will be an amazing time filled with Food, Fellowship, and FUN!
Duke Underwood – Guest Speaker
Jon Mark Hester – Worship Leader

  • Fall-themed Activities
  • Family Fellowship
  • Guest Speaker & Worship Leader
  • Giant Swing
  • Jumping Pillow
  • And MUCH more!

For more information and to register for the event click here.

