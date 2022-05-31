AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo is a great place to listen to a podcast full of amazing interviews. This week’s guest is Gloria Cabrera, you can listen to that episode here.

A conversation with Gloria Cabrera, a certified health and life coach who works with women who want to lose weight. Raised in Puerto Rico by Cuban parents, Cabrera moved to Amarillo in the 1990s as a young mom with three young children. She set aside her psychology career in the process, only to return to the workforce when her kids had grown—and when her own personal weight gain required some lifestyle changes. Cabrera tells host Jason Boyett about her move to Amarillo, the dangers of emotional eating, and why she’s passionate about helping women navigate their 40s and beyond. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty, La-Z-Boy Furniture and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.