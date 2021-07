AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Games and pets and ice cream oh my!

Central Bark is hosting a great event for National Ice Cream Day.

Sunday, July 18th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can enjoy $4.75 ice cream from Marble Slab Creamery as well as check out animals up for adoption through Lost Pets of Amarillo.

