Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “What Now?” is a free event hosted by The Center for Advancement. The event is for anyone in the community that has a loved one that is incarcerated.

The Center for Advancement is an outreach ministry of Sharing Hope Ministry which provides emergency food, clothing, and hygiene items for women that have been released from prison or jail.

“What Now?” is on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at The Center for Advancement, 2308 SW 7th Ave. RSVP by calling 806-358-7803.