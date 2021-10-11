Center City Hosting Jazztober Concerts in October

AMARILLO, Texas —Imagine a nice cool Tuesday evening with some jazz music, the backdrop of Amarillo, and a picnic in front of you.

That can happen in the month of October as Center City hosts Jazztober each Tuesday evening.

This is a free concert happening at Bivins Mansion in Center City.

2021 Schedule

October 5 – The Martinis – Sponsored by Brown & Fortunato

October 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus – Sponsored by Shops at Wolflin Square

October 19 – Sean Vokes Trio – Sponsored by Joe Marr Wilson, Attorney at Law

October 26 – Austin Brazille – Sponsored by Downtown Tower Executive Office Suites