Celtic Throne Lead Dancer Previews Amarillo Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Celtic Throne is a production showcasing the origins of Irish Dancing in a fun and unique way.

“Created by Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance, with original new music from Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home), Celtic Throne celebrates the dramatic and mysterious origins of Irish dance. Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes and spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne follows the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States.”

