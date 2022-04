AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Yellow City Comic Con is the largest community annual fandom convention in the Texas Panhandle region. It is our mission to provide the best convention experience, build Amarillo tourism, and give back to the Community. Come out and enjoy Cosplay, Artists, Authors, Vendors, Celebrity Guests, panels, gaming, and so much more.

Yellow City Comic Convention 2022

April 22nd – April 24th

Friday 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm Saturday 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Sunday 11:00 am to 6:00 pm