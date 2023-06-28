AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —This year Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is celebrating 50 years of providing healthcare to those in the Texas Panhandle. The School of Medicine was here first, and they’ve dedicated years to educating the future of medical providers.

Dr. Brian Weis, Interim Dean of the TTUHSC School of Medicine spent many years at the TTUHSC Internal Medicine department and says moving into the School of Medicine feels like a homecoming. Dr. Weis says he’s passionate about educating future doctors and making sure that we have great medical professionals in our community.

He explains that a person will get an undergraduate degree, then apply to be in medical school and at TTUHSC they usually see people starting their education in Lubbock and then coming to Amarillo in their third or fourth year of rotations. TTUHSC offers residency programs in pediatrics, internal medicine, family medicine and OBGYN. After that, many of these professionals can go on to a fellowship to get more years of specialized training.

Right now they’re set to welcome a new group of residents on campus and add that more than 100 residents get their training from the Amarillo campus each year, some coming from all parts of the world.

Along with learning the basics and specialized training, a lot of the time these residents can participate in cutting-edge research. Also that this program creates some of the best and brightest minds for our community and others if they decide to leave.

You can learn more about the residency program here.