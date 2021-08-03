Celebrating the Hatch Green Chile & Making Green Chile Queso

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Hatch green chile continues to be a highlight of the summer months.

Today we’re roasting green chile in the oven as well as use them in a green chile queso.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

garlic cloves, minced

1/4 red onion, diced

2 tablespoons of all purpose flour

1 cup of milk

1 4.5 ounce can of green chilis

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

jalapeno, minced

1 cup of shredded monterey jack cheese

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a small cast iron or heavy bottom skillet heat unsalted butter on medium heat until melted, 1-2 mins.
  2. Add in red onion and cook for 2-3 minutes or until translucent.
  3. Add in minced garlic and continue to cook for 1 minute.
  4. Sprinkle flour over onion/garlic mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes.
  5. Pour milk to onion/butter mixture slowly. Whisk mixture continuously for 2-3 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken.
  6. Whisk in salt, cumin, jalapeno and green chilis to queso base. Remove from heat and whisk in cheeses until everything has melted.
  7. Serve with freshly chopped cilantro and thick blue corn chips! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

Don't Miss