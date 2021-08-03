Celebrating the Hatch Green Chile & Making Green Chile Queso

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Hatch green chile continues to be a highlight of the summer months.
Today we’re roasting green chile in the oven as well as use them in a green chile queso.
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 red onion, diced
2 tablespoons of all purpose flour
1 cup of milk
1 4.5 ounce can of green chilis
1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin
1 jalapeno, minced
1 cup of shredded monterey jack cheese
1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a small cast iron or heavy bottom skillet heat unsalted butter on medium heat until melted, 1-2 mins.
- Add in red onion and cook for 2-3 minutes or until translucent.
- Add in minced garlic and continue to cook for 1 minute.
- Sprinkle flour over onion/garlic mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Pour milk to onion/butter mixture slowly. Whisk mixture continuously for 2-3 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken.
- Whisk in salt, cumin, jalapeno and green chilis to queso base. Remove from heat and whisk in cheeses until everything has melted.
- Serve with freshly chopped cilantro and thick blue corn chips!