AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 4th of July holiday approaches, and this dessert can be used for this or other patriotic holidays.

This is an American Flag cake, and it can be made from your favorite cake mix or boxed cake mix. Tip: replace the water with milk, add an extra egg, and replace the oil with butter.

For this recipe you’ll need to make four cakes, two red in color, one white and one blue in color.

After baked and cooled, you will cut one of the red cakes in half, cut the white cake in half, then cut out a circle in the blue cake and one of the white cake layers.

You’ll then put down one full red layer, one full white layer, another full red layer, the blue layer, then stack the white circle and red circle with icing in between each layer.

Frost the entire cake and then cut slices to serve. Click here for the full recipe.