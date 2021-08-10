Celebrating Older Americans Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – May is usually celebrated as Older Americans Month.

Because of the pandemic there is now an event happening the weekend of August 13th.

It’s August 13th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Region 16 Education Conference Center.

They are honoring all staff of Long Term Care Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities of the Panhandle who worked during COVID Pandemic of 2020.

The celebration will then hear from dynamic speakers to tell us how we can use our strengths and build our strengths in our community!

When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities, and talents share experiences – through action, story, or service – we help build strong communities.

There will be break-out sessions which will include classes on Storytelling, Nutrition, Exercise, and Spiritual Strength in Faith.