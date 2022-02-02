AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – What is more of a staple on a cold day than a bowl of chili?

This is a great recipe that’s easy and can be adapted to whatever items you want to add or delete.

Check out the chili recipe below, and we’re celebrating National Tater Tot Day by putting them on top of the chili and cheese and baking at 400 degrees for about 35 minutes.

SLOW COOKER SMOTHERED FRITOS TACO BOWLS (EASY)



Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

1 cup chopped onion (yellow or sweet)

2 cans (16 ounces each) Bush’s Best Chili Beans (pinto beans – mild chili sauce) – do not drain

8 ounce can Tomato sauce

1 can Original Rotel (10 ounce can) – do not drain – Or use Homemade Rotel – Tomatoes and Green Chilies,

taco seasoning packet (1 ounce)

1/2 cup water

Taco Bowl Fixings

Fritos

Rice (optional) – My favorite, Copycat Chipotle Restaurant’s Cilantro Lime Rice

Favorite taco toppings suggestions – cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, hot sauce, avocado, fresh lime juice, fresh cilantro, etc.

Directions

Brown beef and chopped onions in large skillet over medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink and onions are translucent. Add taco seasoning, 1/2 cup of water, mix well – remove from heat. *If you are using higher fat ground beef, be sure to drain excess fat before adding taco seasoning.

Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray. Pour chili beans, tomato sauce and Rotel in slow cooker. Next add browned beef mixture to the slow cooker and mix well.

Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours or on low for 5-6 hours.

In individual serving bowls, add a handful of Fritos, a small layer of rice (optional), a large spoonful of the beefy taco mixture then top with your favorite taco toppings. Fresh squeezed lime over top is an awesome addition along with fresh cilantro. Enjoy!

Tip – Not a fan of beef? Use ground turkey or chicken.