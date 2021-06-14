Celebrating National Strawberry Shortcake Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –I don’t know where the origins for this day began, but it’s a great time to celebrate.
Strawberries are in season and super cheap this time of year.
Below is the quick recipe for shortcake and how to prepare the strawberries as well.
Ingredients
Strawberries:
- 4 cups sliced strawberries
- ½ cup sugar (adjust the amount of sugar to your taste- super sweet strawberries won’t need too much sugar. You can also use sugar substitute.)
Shortcake:
- 1 ¾ cups Bisquick
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ cup fat-free (skim) milk
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- Cool whip or other whipped cream for topping
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, toss strawberries and 1/2 cup sugar until coated. Put in refrigerator and let stand 1 hour.
- Heat oven to 425°F.
- In a medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix, 2 tablespoons sugar, the milk and butter until soft dough forms.
- On ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by 6 spoonfuls. (The shortcake will split better if you don’t flatten out the dough.)
- Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes.
- Using a knife, split warm shortcakes. Fill and top with strawberries and whipped cream.