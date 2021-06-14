Celebrating National Strawberry Shortcake Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –I don’t know where the origins for this day began, but it’s a great time to celebrate.

Strawberries are in season and super cheap this time of year.

Below is the quick recipe for shortcake and how to prepare the strawberries as well.



Ingredients

Strawberries:

4 cups sliced strawberries

½ cup sugar (adjust the amount of sugar to your taste- super sweet strawberries won’t need too much sugar. You can also use sugar substitute.)

Shortcake:

1 ¾ cups Bisquick

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup fat-free (skim) milk

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

Cool whip or other whipped cream for topping

Instructions