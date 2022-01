AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Just Like Home Kitchen has a collection of authentic, home crafted pasta sauces with delicious depth of flavor inspired by favorite recipes from kitchens across America.

25 cents from every jar sold goes back to help local homeless shelters throughout the United States.

In honor of the brand and National Spaghetti Day, Brandi Jenniskens has some ideas to upgrade pasta for date night, for the kids, or for those who are following a certain diet.