Celebrating National Rotisserie Chicken Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rotisserie chicken is a great way to cook chicken, but it’s also an easy way to put together a weeknight or weekday dish.
Today we’re making a chicken enchilada casserole and some chicken tostadas.
Below are the two recipes and how to make them.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups Enchilada sauce
- 8 -8 inch Flour tortillas
- 2 lbs Chicken, shredded
- ¼ cup Taco seasoning
- ½ cup yellow onion, diced
- 12 ounce Cheddar cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Place shredded chicken, onions, taco seasoning and ¼ cup of water into a skillet and cook over medium high heat for 5 minutes until the liquid has mostly disappeared.
- In a greased, 11×9 casserole dish add ½ cup of the enchilada sauce to the bottom and then place two tortillas on top of it so that they cover the bottom of the dish.
- Place 1/3 of the chicken on top of the tortillas, followed by ½ cup of the enchilada sauce, and 1 cup of cheese.
- Repeat steps to create two more layers.
- Place the final two tortillas on top and pour remaining enchilada sauce over it followed by cheese.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for 10 minutes.
Tostadas {with Chicken Guacamole and Beans}
Ingredients
- 6 tostada shells , store-bought or homemade*
- 2 medium ripe avocados
- 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder, divided
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (16 oz) can Rosarita Traditional Refried Beans
- 1 (10 oz) can Rotel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies Mild, drained
- 3/4 tsp ancho chili powder
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 cups shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken or shredded cooked chicken breasts
- 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 1 cup pico de gallo, homemade or store-bought**
- 6 Tbsp Sour cream
Instructions
- Using a fork mash avocado with lime juice and 1/8 tsp garlic powder to a slightly chunky texture. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In a small saucepan mix together refried beans, drained canned tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and remaining 1/8 tsp garlic powder.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste and cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently until heated through.
- To assemble tostadas, layer each tostada shell with guacamole (avocado mixture), bean mixture, lettuce, chicken, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Serve immediately.