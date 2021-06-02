Celebrating National Rotisserie Chicken Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Rotisserie chicken is a great way to cook chicken, but it’s also an easy way to put together a weeknight or weekday dish.

Today we’re making a chicken enchilada casserole and some chicken tostadas.

Below are the two recipes and how to make them.

CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Enchilada sauce

8 -8 inch Flour tortillas

2 lbs Chicken, shredded

¼ cup Taco seasoning

½ cup yellow onion, diced

12 ounce Cheddar cheese, shredded

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place shredded chicken, onions, taco seasoning and ¼ cup of water into a skillet and cook over medium high heat for 5 minutes until the liquid has mostly disappeared.

In a greased, 11×9 casserole dish add ½ cup of the enchilada sauce to the bottom and then place two tortillas on top of it so that they cover the bottom of the dish.

Place 1/3 of the chicken on top of the tortillas, followed by ½ cup of the enchilada sauce, and 1 cup of cheese.

Repeat steps to create two more layers.

Place the final two tortillas on top and pour remaining enchilada sauce over it followed by cheese.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for 10 minutes.

Tostadas {with Chicken Guacamole and Beans}

Ingredients

6 tostada shells , store-bought or homemade*

2 medium ripe avocados

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp garlic powder, divided

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (16 oz) can Rosarita Traditional Refried Beans

1 (10 oz) can Rotel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies Mild, drained

3/4 tsp ancho chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 cups shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken or shredded cooked chicken breasts

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

1 cup pico de gallo, homemade or store-bought**

6 Tbsp Sour cream

Instructions