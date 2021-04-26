Celebrating National Pretzel Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s National Pretzel Day. There are several pretzel recipes to follow as well as going to your local store or even a local shop or restaurant to take part.

Today we’ve made an easy version of pretzel bites with some mustard.

The recipe and instructions are below.

  • Refrigerated biscuits (1 8ct. can)
  • Baking soda
  • Egg (1)
  • Coarse salt
  1. Separate the biscuits from the can.
  2. Roll each biscuit into a rope.
  3. Cut into 4 equal pieces.
  4. Mix baking soda into pot of boiling water.
  5. Boil dough bites in batches for a few seconds on each side.
  6. Place onto baking sheet and brush with egg wash then sprinkle with salt.
  7. Bake for 15 minutes at 400°F.

