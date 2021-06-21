Celebrating National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the really delicious summer combination of peaches and cream.

It can be made in many different forms including the two recipes posted below.

Peaches & Cream Overnight Oats Ingredients

▢1 cup rolled oats/old-fashioned oats (certified gluten free if needed)

▢1/2 cup almond milk yogurt (unsweetened)

▢1 1/2 cups almond milk (unsweetened)

▢1 tbsp. pure maple syrup (more to taste)

▢1/2 tsp. cinnamon

▢1 peach, chopped

▢2 tbsp. slivered almonds

▢2 tbsp. shredded coconut, unsweetened

Instructions

Use 2 mason jars, or any other leak proof container, to prep overnight oats. Start by placing 1/2 cup oats in each jar.

Add 1/4 cup yogurt, 3/4 cup milk, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/2 tbsp. maple syrup to each jar. Stir all ingredients until fully mixed. Top with chopped peaches, almonds, and coconut. Tightly close up each jar.

Refrigerate overnight. Oats will be ready in the morning.

Stir oats and enjoy!

Notes

For the yogurt, Greek yogurt or regular yogurt will work. And if you aren’t dairy free, you can use dairy milk yogurt too.

Any non-dairy milk will work for these oats.

Regular milk will work in place of the almond milk if you aren’t dairy free.

You can either eat these straight out of the fridge, or warm them up in the microwave quickly.

I usually make these in individual jars/containers, but you can easily make the recipe in one large batch and dish up in the morning.

Nutrition

Calories: 423kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 334mg | Potassium: 474mg | Fiber: 11g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 245IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 380mg | Iron: 3mg

Grilled Peaches & Cream Ingredients

▢1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

▢1/4 cup honey

▢1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢4 yellow peaches

For the Cream

▢8 ounces cream cheese, softened

▢1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

Instructions

▢In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, honey, and vanilla extract. Whisk until blended. Reserve half of the balsamic mixture.

▢Halve peaches, remove pit and peel skin.

▢Liberally brush peach halves with half of the balsamic glaze and grill on hot coals until slightly softened and caramelized, turning once or twice and occasionally brushing with glaze.

▢Remove peaches from heat, let cool and cut into cubes.

▢In a bowl, combine cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk. Using a hand mixer or wire whisk, beat until blended and smooth.

▢In serving cups, layer grilled peaches and cream mixture. Lightly drizzle with the remaining balsamic glaze.

Notes

Use ripe but very firm peaches.

Nutrition

Calories: 260kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 426mg | Potassium: 542mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 46g | Vitamin A: 570IU | Vitamin C: 10.4mg | Calcium: 267mg | Iron: 0.7mg