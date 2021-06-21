Celebrating National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the really delicious summer combination of peaches and cream.

It can be made in many different forms including the two recipes posted below.

Peaches & Cream Overnight Oats Ingredients

  • ▢1 cup rolled oats/old-fashioned oats (certified gluten free if needed)
  • ▢1/2 cup almond milk yogurt (unsweetened)
  • ▢1 1/2 cups almond milk (unsweetened)
  • ▢1 tbsp. pure maple syrup (more to taste)
  • ▢1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • ▢1 peach, chopped
  • ▢2 tbsp. slivered almonds
  • ▢2 tbsp. shredded coconut, unsweetened

Instructions

  • Use 2 mason jars, or any other leak proof container, to prep overnight oats. Start by placing 1/2 cup oats in each jar.
  • Add 1/4 cup yogurt, 3/4 cup milk, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/2 tbsp. maple syrup to each jar. Stir all ingredients until fully mixed. Top with chopped peaches, almonds, and coconut. Tightly close up each jar.
  • Refrigerate overnight. Oats will be ready in the morning.
  • Stir oats and enjoy!

Notes

  • For the yogurt, Greek yogurt or regular yogurt will work. And if you aren’t dairy free, you can use dairy milk yogurt too.
  • Any non-dairy milk will work for these oats. 
  • Regular milk will work in place of the almond milk if you aren’t dairy free. 
  • You can either eat these straight out of the fridge, or warm them up in the microwave quickly.
  • I usually make these in individual jars/containers, but you can easily make the recipe in one large batch and dish up in the morning. 

Nutrition

Calories: 423kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 334mg | Potassium: 474mg | Fiber: 11g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 245IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 380mg | Iron: 3mg

Grilled Peaches & Cream Ingredients

  • ▢1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • ▢1/4 cup honey
  • ▢1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ▢4 yellow peaches

For the Cream

  • ▢8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ▢1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

Instructions

  • ▢In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, honey, and vanilla extract. Whisk until blended. Reserve half of the balsamic mixture.
  • ▢Halve peaches, remove pit and peel skin. 
  • ▢Liberally brush peach halves with half of the balsamic glaze and grill on hot coals until slightly softened and caramelized, turning once or twice and occasionally brushing with glaze. 
  • ▢Remove peaches from heat, let cool and cut into cubes.
  • ▢In a bowl, combine cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk. Using a hand mixer or wire whisk, beat until blended and smooth.
  • ▢In serving cups, layer grilled peaches and cream mixture. Lightly drizzle with the remaining balsamic glaze.

Notes

Use ripe but very firm peaches.

Nutrition

Calories: 260kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 426mg | Potassium: 542mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 46g | Vitamin A: 570IU | Vitamin C: 10.4mg | Calcium: 267mg | Iron: 0.7mg

