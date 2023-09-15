AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September 10th through 16th is Nephrology Nurses Week, and these nurses are being celebrated for the life-sustaining care they provide to patients. It’s also an opportunity to spark interest in the nursing specialty area.

Nephrology nurses care for patients throughout their kidney disease journey, including dialysis. Kidney disease is very common. It impacts 37 million+ Americans. Right here in Texas, 75,000 people are living with kidney failure. As many as 9 in 10 people are not aware that they have kidney disease until it reaches a later stage or even kidney failure. It’s critical to know your risk factors and to have your kidney function tested regularly. Once someone reaches kidney failure there are two treatment options: dialysis or a kidney transplant. Dialysis mechanically removes waste and toxins from the blood.

The U.S. is experiencing a critical shortage of nurses. It’s estimated that the country needs to fill 194,000 open nursing positions through 2030. · DaVita has launched a new partnership with Adtalem Global Education to address this shortage and introduce more nursing students to the nephrology field. Third-year nurses at Chamberlain University can now enroll in “Introduction to Nephrology Nursing,” a curriculum that features online courses and hands-on nephrology clinical experiences. The curriculum provides the necessary tools and practical experience students need to understand the clinical landscape and enter a nursing career with a strong foundation. DaVita also has numerous career development initiatives to help teammates stay at DaVita from the time they are hired until they retire. The kidney care provider has career openings for patient care technicians and nurses across the Texas Panhandle.

Learn more about career opportunities at DaVita at careers.davita.com.