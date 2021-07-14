Celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Who doesn’t love mac and cheese? Everyone has their own recipe, but here is an easy and delicious way to celebrate.

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces macaroni
  • ⅓ cup butter
  • ⅓ cup flour
  • ½ tsp white pepper
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 3 ½ cups 2% milk
  • 8 ounces medium cheddar cheese shredded
  • 8 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese shredded

Equipment

  • 3 Quart Baking Dish

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni, cook for 8 – 9 minutes. Strain and set aside.
  • In a heavy-bottomed large pot over medium heat, melt the butter.
  • Sprinkle the flour, white pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper over the melted butter, whisking until smooth and the mixture has thickened slightly.
  • Stir in the milk ½ cup at a time ( feel free to eyeball it ), only adding the next half cup once the previous one has been incorporated entirely.
  • Add all of the medium cheddar cheese and half of the extra sharp cheddar cheese, stir into the milk/flour sauce until melted. Stir in the macaroni.
  • Pour into a 3 quart baking dish. Top with the remaining extra sharp cheddar cheese.
  • Bake at 375 F for 30 minutes.

