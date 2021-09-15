Celebrating National Linguine Day with Pumpkin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Linguine is a versatile pasta and we’re using it with some pumpkin and other fall flavors.
Check out the recipe below, I used linguine instead of rigatoni but you can choose either one.
Pumpkin Pasta with Italian Sausage
Ingredients
- 1 16-ounce package rigatoni
- 1 pound Italian sausage
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 shallot, diced
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 8-ounce bag fresh spinach
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 1/4 teaspoon dried sage
- 1/2 – 3/4 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Cook pasta in a large pot of salted water according to package directions for al dente – reserving 1 1/2 cups of pasta water for sauce before draining.
- In a large skillet, brown Italian sausage over medium-high heat, breaking it into pieces as it cooks, about 8 minutes. Transfer cooked sausage to a plate and set aside.
- Add olive oil to pan and sauté shallot, garlic and crushed red pepper, stirring frequently, until softened and slightly golden, about 3 minutes.
- Add spinach to pan and wilt, stirring occasionally. If needed, reduce heat to low until pasta is ready.
- Return heat to medium-high. Add pumpkin puree, sage and salt & pepper. Slowly stir in pasta water, about 1/2 cup at a time, until sauce has reached desired consistency. Return sausage to pan and toss with pasta, adding extra pasta water if needed.