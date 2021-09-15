Celebrating National Linguine Day with Pumpkin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Linguine is a versatile pasta and we’re using it with some pumpkin and other fall flavors.

Check out the recipe below, I used linguine instead of rigatoni but you can choose either one.

Pumpkin Pasta with Italian Sausage



Ingredients

1 16-ounce package rigatoni

1 pound Italian sausage

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, diced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 8-ounce bag fresh spinach

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1/4 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 – 3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions