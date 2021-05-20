Celebrating National Devil’s Food Cake Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We love celebrating national days on Studio 4.

So for National Devil’s Food Cake Day, we did some homemade Oreo sandwiches and some banana chocolate muffins.

There is a difference between chocolate cake and devil’s food cake, but no matter what, each is delicious.

Here is the recipe and instructions for the Oreo sandwich cookies:



INGREDIENTS

FOR THE COOKIES

2 boxes Devil’s food cake mix

1 cup butter, softened

4 eggs

3 tablespoons flour

FOR THE FILLING

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Using an electric mixer, beat together the ingredients for the cookies until well combined. Roll into balls and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until cookies are just done and cracked on top. Do not overbake. Remove cookies to wire racks to cool completely. Meanwhile prepare the filling by beating the cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually mix in the powdered sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Stir in the vanilla. Spread about a tablespoon of filling on the flat side of one cookie. Top with a second cookie and press down until the filling reaches the edge. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature.

Here are the ingredients and instructions for the banana chocolate muffins:



1 box Chocolate cake mix

3-4 bananas (mashed.)

2 Eggs

Instructions

Mash bananas Add cake mix Add eggs. I just gently drop them into the mix and use a fork to beat them before incorporating into the rest of the mix ingredients. Why dirty another dish! Bake at 350 Fahrenheit for 16-18 minutes. Check with a toothpick to see if done.

Enjoy!







