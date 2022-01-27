AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We’re celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with something called “Death By Chocolate”.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE CAKE:
- 1 package (15.25 oz.) dark chocolate cake mix
- Ingredients listed on the box to make the cake
- 1 box (3.56 oz.) instant Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate Pudding mix
- 4 cups milk, divided
- 1 jar (12.8 oz.) Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate topping
FOR THE TOPPING:
- 1 box (3.56 oz.) instant Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate Pudding mix
- 1 container (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 Giant (6.8 oz.) Hershey Dark Chocolate candy bar, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bake the cake according to package directions using a 9×13-inch baking pan.
- Mix the pudding mix with 2 cups of milk in a medium bowl. Poke holes in the hot cake with the round end of a wooden spoon and slowly pour this mixture over the cake, trying to fill the holes.
- Microwave the chocolate topping (with the lid off) for about 45 seconds or until it pours easily. Pour evenly over the top of the cake. Let the cake cool completely.
- In a medium bowl, combine the second pudding mix with the additional 2 cups of milk. Carefully fold in the whipped topping. Spread the mixture evenly over the top of the cake. Sprinkle the chopped candy bar over the top.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Store the cake (covered) in the refrigerator.