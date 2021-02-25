Celebrating National Chili Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Today we celebration National Chili Day by making this Red Wine Chili recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 yellow or white onions, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 lb lean (at least 80/20) ground beef
- 1 cup red wine (Merlot, Pinot Noir or Cabernet Sauvignon are some good options)
- 1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce
- 1 (15 oz) can black beans
- 1 (15 oz) can dark red kidney beans
- 1 (15 oz) can Northern white beans
- 2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Beef broth (optional)
- Shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced jalapenos/avocado, chopped cilantro, etc. for topping
Instructions
- In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan or skillet over medium high heat, heat oil. Add onions and bell peppers. Saute 4 to 5 minutes until golden brown and softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute.
- Add ground beef; break apart with a wooden spoon and cook 10 minutes until browned.
- Pour in red wine. Increase heat to high; boil 10 minutes, stirring often and scraping up any bits that stick to bottom of pan. Reduce heat to a simmer.
- In a food processor or blender, puree crushed tomatoes and chipotle chile pepper until smooth. Add to pan along with beans (do not drain). Stir in chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin and salt and pepper to taste. If chili is too thick, pour in some beef broth.
- Cover and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasonings as needed, and add more beef broth to thin out as needed. Serve with your favorite toppings.