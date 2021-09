AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We called in the expert about halfway into talking about Chianti wine, and thank goodness we did.

For expert advice click here. For every day advice stay here.

Chianti wine comes from Chianti region of Tuscany and depending where the grapes were harvested, you might have a Classico or Superior or a number of other names attached to your wine.

This wine pairs with just about any type of food but definitely try it with Italian food.