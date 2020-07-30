Celebrating National Cheesecake Day

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —July 30th is celebrated as National Cheesecake Day.

We searched the city for some new places to check out for cheesecake.

The first place is called SheSheCakes, it’s located at 7535 Canyon Dr.

This locally owned business has several different sizes and flavors of cheesecake including a brand new flavor the cookies and cream.

We also found a brand new food truck called Cheesecake HSTL (Hustle).

This food truck moves around to different areas and is mainly open for customers Thursday through Saturday.

We do know that on July 31st they will be at Casey Carpet One from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on August 1st they will be at The Curious Loft from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

