AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Pancakes are great, and adding something delicious like blueberries is even better.

This recipe is for mini pancake muffins which are great for breakfast or a snack and can be taken on the go.

Just take your favorite homemade or pre-made pancake mix, then spray a mini muffin tin with non-stick spray, fill up each about half way and add whatever fruit, sprinkles, or candy you want.

Then bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, until the tops are springy to the touch.