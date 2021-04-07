Celebrating National Beer Day with Low Carb Beer Cheese Dip

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mark Singleton, VP of Sales and Marketing of Southern Recipe Small Batch has a great recipe to show us as we celebrate National Beer Day.

He’s combining beer and cheese for a low carb dip and pairs that with your favorite Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds.

These pork rinds can be found at Amigos, World Market, Market Street and United.

For more information on Southern Recipe Small Batch or other recipes click here.

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Low-Carb Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients

● Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice

● 2 Tbsp. butter

● 1 cup low carb beer of your choice

● 1/2 tsp paprika for recipe and garnish

● 1/8 tsp ground cayenne pepper

● 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

● 2 oz cream cheese

● 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Combine the butter, beer, paprika and cayenne pepper in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

2. Allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in cream cheese, heavy cream and shredded cheese. Stir until well combined.

4. Return to stove over low heat and simmer for another 5 minutes stirring frequently.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and top with additional paprika if desired.

6. Serve with Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice.