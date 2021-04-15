Celebrating National Banana Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We love our national days on Studio 4, and today is no different.

For National Banana Day we’ve made a banana pudding, a skinny banana bread, and some chocolate covered banana treats.

Below are each of the recipes if you’d like to recreate them.

Banana Pudding:

1 (8 oz) block cream cheese, softened to room temp.

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (5 oz) package Instant vanilla pudding mix, larger box

3 cups milk, 2 % or higher

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 (8 oz) tub whipped topping (COOL WHIP), thawed

1 (11 oz) box Nilla wafers

5-7 bananas, peeled and sliced

Instructions

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and fluffy.

Add in sweetened condensed milk, pudding mix, milk and vanilla extract.

Mix until combined well.

Finally, stir in half of the whipped topping.

To layer: place one-third of the vanilla wafers in a layer on the bottom of a trifle dish, large bowl or a 9×13 baking dish.

Add a layer of bananas.

Then pour one-third of the pudding mixture on top (enough to cover all the bananas).

Continue with two more layers.

Top with remaining whipped topping.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one to two hours before serving so it can thicken up and the wafers can soften.

Skinny Banana Bread (the only thing skinny about this is it has less sugar and less butter than a normal recipe):



•1 large egg

•1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

•3 Tablespoons light brown sugar

•2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

•1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

•1 teaspoon baking powder

•1 teaspoon baking soda

•1/2 teaspoon salt

•1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (white or white-whole wheat)

•2 Tablespoons unsalted butter , melted

Mix wet ingredients in one bowl, dry ingredients in another. Mix wet to dry and put in loaf pan that’s been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Bake at 350 for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.



