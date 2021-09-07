Celebrating National Acorn Squash Day

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Acorn squash has a lot of health benefits including having a lot of vitamins and minerals.

Experts say it can be a good immunity booster as well.

Today we’re roasting up some acorn squash with herbs and cheese.

Check out the recipe below.

Herb Roasted Parmesan Acorn Squash

  • 1 large acorn squash (or 2 small)
  • ⅓ cup shredded parmesan cheese + more for garnishing
  • 2–3 Tbsp. fresh herbs or 1 tsp. dried (we suggest: thyme, sage, rosemary, or oregano)
  • 1 Tbsp. ghee or butter, melted
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp. salt + more to taste
  • ⅛ tsp. black pepper
  1. Preheat oven to 400℉.
  2. Cut acorn squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Then slice each half into ½-inch thick slices.
  3. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss to combine.
  4. Transfer to a large sheet pan. Using your hands, gently press parmesan cheese onto the squash for maximum coverage.
  5. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until squash is cooked through and parmesan cheese is crispy and slightly browned. Garnish with additional parmesan cheese and herbs, if desired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

Don't Miss