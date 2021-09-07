Celebrating National Acorn Squash Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Acorn squash has a lot of health benefits including having a lot of vitamins and minerals.
Experts say it can be a good immunity booster as well.
Today we’re roasting up some acorn squash with herbs and cheese.
Check out the recipe below.
Herb Roasted Parmesan Acorn Squash
- 1 large acorn squash (or 2 small)
- ⅓ cup shredded parmesan cheese + more for garnishing
- 2–3 Tbsp. fresh herbs or 1 tsp. dried (we suggest: thyme, sage, rosemary, or oregano)
- 1 Tbsp. ghee or butter, melted
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. salt + more to taste
- ⅛ tsp. black pepper
- Preheat oven to 400℉.
- Cut acorn squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Then slice each half into ½-inch thick slices.
- In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss to combine.
- Transfer to a large sheet pan. Using your hands, gently press parmesan cheese onto the squash for maximum coverage.
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until squash is cooked through and parmesan cheese is crispy and slightly browned. Garnish with additional parmesan cheese and herbs, if desired.