Celebrating National Acorn Squash Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Acorn squash has a lot of health benefits including having a lot of vitamins and minerals.

Experts say it can be a good immunity booster as well.

Today we’re roasting up some acorn squash with herbs and cheese.

Check out the recipe below.

Herb Roasted Parmesan Acorn Squash

1 large acorn squash (or 2 small)

⅓ cup shredded parmesan cheese + more for garnishing

2–3 Tbsp. fresh herbs or 1 tsp. dried (we suggest: thyme, sage, rosemary, or oregano)

1 Tbsp. ghee or butter, melted

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. salt + more to taste

⅛ tsp. black pepper

