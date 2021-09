AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Hope and Healing Place is helping the community to remember the loss of loved ones through their annual Wings of Hope event.

The event is free for the public to attend, and you can purchase a butterfly to release for $25.

Date And Time

Sat, September 18, 2021

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Location

Memorial Park Gazebo

2600-2698 South Jackson Street

Amarillo, TX 79109