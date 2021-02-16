Celebrating Fat Tuesday, How Mardi Gras Has Changed in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A new app has remixed dating during quarantine. By pairing potential matches based on musical tastes, Vinylly invites users to press play when they discover someone to connect with.

“Swiping right or left is too simple, answering a 347-question survey is too much, and neither one brings us any closer to making a true connection,” said Rachel van Nortwick, Vinylly creator. “Vinylly learns to understand you by learning about the music you love — and, in doing so, puts the needle on true compatibility.”