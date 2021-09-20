Celebrating Fall with Punch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Fall season has arrived, so why not celebrate Fall and National Punch Day.

Fall Punch
Ingredients

  • 6 cups ice
  • 1 gallon apple cider
  • 1 bottle sparkling wine (champagne or prosecco)
  • 2 (12 ounce) bottles ginger beer
  • 1 cup vodka
  • 2-3 sliced apples

Instructions

  1. In a large punch bowl or beverage dispenser, add the ice, apple cider, sparkling wine, vodka, ginger beer and sliced apples. 
  2. Stir to combine and drink up! 

Recipe Notes

  • I prefer the alcoholic ginger beer, but any ginger beer can be used. Orange flavored ginger beer is also a nice option!
  • Feel free to garnish the punch bowl with sliced oranges, cinnamon sticks or anything else you would like.

Caramel Apple Punch
Ingredients

  • 2 64 ounce containers of apple juice or cider
  • 2 Liters of ginger ale
  • 1/2 cup caramel sauce
  • 1 apple, thinly sliced

Instructions

  1. Stir together cider or juice, ginger ale and caramel. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  2. Float thin slices of apples in the punch when ready to serve.

