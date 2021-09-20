Celebrating Fall with Punch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Fall season has arrived, so why not celebrate Fall and National Punch Day.
Fall Punch
Ingredients
- 6 cups ice
- 1 gallon apple cider
- 1 bottle sparkling wine (champagne or prosecco)
- 2 (12 ounce) bottles ginger beer
- 1 cup vodka
- 2-3 sliced apples
Instructions
- In a large punch bowl or beverage dispenser, add the ice, apple cider, sparkling wine, vodka, ginger beer and sliced apples.
- Stir to combine and drink up!
Recipe Notes
- I prefer the alcoholic ginger beer, but any ginger beer can be used. Orange flavored ginger beer is also a nice option!
- Feel free to garnish the punch bowl with sliced oranges, cinnamon sticks or anything else you would like.
Caramel Apple Punch
Ingredients
- 2 64 ounce containers of apple juice or cider
- 2 Liters of ginger ale
- 1/2 cup caramel sauce
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
Instructions
- Stir together cider or juice, ginger ale and caramel. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Float thin slices of apples in the punch when ready to serve.