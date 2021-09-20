Celebrating Fall with Punch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In 2018, Sabrina Melton was looking for a way to alleviate stress. Particularly, a new hobby.

"We were at a craft show, my husband and I, and we bought a book that someone had at the craft show. And we were going through a hard time and I was looking for something to kind of get my mind off of what we were going through," explained owner of Stratford resident, Sabrina Melton.