This segment is sponsored by the American Egg Board.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Everyone knows those essential items that are always on your grocery list. One of these invaluable staples is the egg. According to a recent consumer survey the American Egg Board did in partnership with YouGov, consumers agree that eggs are an essential staple, with 4 in 5 Americans saying that they “always” keep eggs in their refrigerator and purchase eggs at least monthly.

Now that we are headed into the holiday season, see how this MVP ingredient brings everything you need for making your traditional seasonal dishes – and memories! You will be surprised to uncover that eggs are baked into all of life’s special moments. In fact 73% of those surveyed said they did not think eggs were in apple pie, 56% didn’t think eggs were in pumpkin pie, and 48% didn’t think eggs are in cheesecake – all favorite holiday treats.

