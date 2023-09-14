AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September 15th kicks off 100 years of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo, and there are some great things planned to celebrate.

Centennial Day is on September 15th and will include free gate admission all day sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.

Also don’t forget the amazing Dancin’ in the Dirt concert featuring Kevin Fowler and Aaron Watson, you can purchase tickets to that concert here.

If you’re looking for more great music while attending the fair and rodeo, the Michelob Ultra Stage south of the food court is the place to be. There will be several live concerts with gate admission. You can see that list below.

Officials are constantly adding new announcements and information on their Facebook page, which you can find here.