Celebrate the Slackers at Martha’s Home Slack-a-Thon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home is celebrating the slackers. If you’ve ever wanted to do a 5k, without actually running, or think a half marathon should include some type of sugary incentive, then this ‘race’ is for you!

For the second year, Martha’s Home is hosting Slack-a-Thon .5K. The race is on Saturday, September 7 at the Shops at Wolflin Square from 5 to 8 p.m.

This .5K (emphasis on the POINT) includes cold beverage stations, carb-loading check points with donuts, pizza and other treats. You will be awarded the ‘proof’ you participated in the form of selfies and swag. Plus much more fun to be had in the party zone.

Tickets are available for $40, or $15 for ‘lil slackers (ages 2-12) on EventBrite, MarthasHome.org, or on Martha’s Home Facebook page.

