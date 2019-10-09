Celebrate 4-H

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Throughout National 4-H Week, 4-H members will showcase the many ways 4-H inspires kids to do through hands-on learning experiences.

4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to become true leaders in their lives, careers and communities.

4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact that 4-H had on them as young people. In fact, research has shown that young people in 4-H are nearly four times as likely to contribute to their communities and are twice as likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs during after school time.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through county and parish in the country.

In the Texas Panhandle, more than 3,019 4-H youth and 1,103 volunteers are involved in 4 H.

Texas 4-H is for kids of almost any age. Grades K-2 can be in Clover Kids if offered in your area. From 3rd-12th grades, you can be a regular 4-H member.

All 4-H members must be enrolled in at least one project. When you choose a project, you will learn everything there is to know about that topic. You will participate in various hands-on activities, learn new skills, do community service, or even make speeches about your project.

Some projects to choose from:

• Beef

• Citizenship

• Consumer Education

• Dog Care & Training

• Entomology

• Fashion & Interior Design

• Food & Nutrition

• Global Citizenship

• Goats

• Health

• Horse

• Horticulture

• Leadership

• Photography

• Public Speaking

• Rabbits

• Robotics

• Rocketry

• Sheep

• Shooting Sports

• Swine

• Veterinary Sciences

Youth may enroll on 4HConnect after you have found a project and club that is right for you! Youth members are required to pay a $25.00 participation fee if enrolled by October 31st, and a $30.00 fee from November 1st to the completion of the 4-H year. Adults pay a $10.00 volunteer applicant fee. Adults and youth will need to enroll on 4HConnect and be active to be considered an official member of Texas 4-H.

For more information about 4-H, contact your local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office. Each county has an Extension office and can assist with enrollment and the projects and activities available in their county.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Panhandle District 1 4-H

6500 Amarillo Blvd West, Amarillo TX

806-677-5600

d14-h.tamu.edu