AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” is an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition opens March 7 and is available through April 21 at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum with general admission pricing. Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, museum exhibitions, and documentary films.

This exhibition is made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau, Margaret Haines Exhibit Fund, and Dorothy and Clarence Scharbauer Jr. Historic Preservation Fund. The exhibition features 62 digital carbon prints with bilingual narratives that reveal the muscle, sweat and excitement that went into roping a calf in thick brush or taming a wild horse in the saddle.

Celebraciòn del Caballo

Families from across the Texas Panhandle are invited to see a unique performance and experience the Hispanic culture and western lifestyle during the Celebraciòn de Caballo, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum.

Tomas Garcilazo, a third-generation charro who has devoted his life to sharing Mexico’s national sport La Charreria with the world, will provide a demonstration and entertainment. The event will include live music, Folklorico dance group Rayenari, Mexican food sampling, a live art demonstration from Edgar Sotelo, and educational hands-on opportunities for children and adults.

Admission to the event is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Amarillo National Bank has generously sponsored admission for bank employees and customers. Bank cardholders will receive admission for two adults and two children for the event.

For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Community Outreach Liaison Nikki Silva at 806-376-5181.

For more information about Humanities Texas, please visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.