AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — These days we see a lot of social media users being more open about their mental health struggles and journey, which is a great way to break the stigma surrounding mental health, but a volunteer with the West Texas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says to use some caution while viewing this information.

MacKenzie Ellis, M.A., LPC-Associate says to look at who is making the content, because they may be speaking from personal experience, but it doesn’t mean it’s 100% applicable to every viewer. Ellis gives an example comparing mental health to physical health saying if a social media influencer says they have a headache and suggests a solution, it could work for them, but your headache may be because of a different reason and that solution may not work for you.

Ellis says keep in mind who and where this information is coming from, and if they’re sharing evidence-based practices. Also make sure you’re not self-diagnosing yourself based on these videos, but reach out to a professional to get help.