AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Voice teams are set, and now they enter the playoff rounds as they compete to win this season and all the greatness that comes with that top spot.

Among the artists is NOIVAS from Texas, who was in a battle round and was not chosen to continue, but in a crazy turn of events, was stolen by Blake Shelton and joined his team.

NOIVAS talks about his experience so far, the new coach, his performance of “I Put A Spell On You” and gives a little insight into his first Playoff performance.

You can watch The Voice on Monday night at 7 p.m. CT on KAMR Local 4 or catch up with episodes at NBC.com or on the Peacock App.