AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Grammy Award-winning Casting Crowns is set to perform live for the Drive-In Theater Concert series.
They will be performing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Sandell Drive-In.
Tickets can be purchased here.
You can bring up to six people per car and bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
Casting Crowns set to perform at drive-in theater in Clarendon
Tickets on sale now.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Grammy Award-winning Casting Crowns is set to perform live for the Drive-In Theater Concert series.