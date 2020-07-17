Casting Crowns set to perform at drive-in theater in Clarendon

Studio 4

Tickets on sale now.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Grammy Award-winning Casting Crowns is set to perform live for the Drive-In Theater Concert series.
They will be performing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Sandell Drive-In.
Tickets can be purchased here.
You can bring up to six people per car and bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss