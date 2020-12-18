Cask & Cork Providing Safe Place to Eat & Drink During Tough Times

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Cask and Cork is a local place serving up food and drinks with a fun atmosphere.

Like any business during a pandemic, they’ve been fighting through the times to stay open, and keep their customers and staff safe.

General Manager Don Rhode says when new guidelines were put in place, he and his team started sanitizing more, moving tables six feet apart and requiring people to wear masks when they come in.

They’re also offering some food options for Christmas.

To check out Cask & Cork and their menu click here.