AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cask & Cork has a great atmosphere, food and drink menu for every day eats and relaxation.

They’re also gearing up for a Beer Dinner on August 28th featuring Red Gap Brewing out of Cisco Texas. The night consists of 5 beers paired with 5 courses and costs $85 per person.

For more information about Cask & Cork including the menu, and to make reservations click here.