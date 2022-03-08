AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Cask & Cork is inviting people out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather movies.

They’ll have a five course and five wine event with giveaways and a lot of fun.

The dinner is Friday night and will feature the following wines:

Votre Sante’ Pinot Noir

Two Arrowheads White Blend

Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon

Director’s Cut Cabernet Sauvignon

Sofia Brut Rose

There is a reception that starts at 6:30 p.m., the seating is at 7 p.m. and the dinner should be done around 9:30 p.m. Call (806) 410-1113 to reserve your spot.



