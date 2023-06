AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Cask & Cork is serving up six different whiskeys from around the world with six different and unique dishes to match that part of the world.

The “Whiskeys Around the World” Dinner is coming up on June 15th with an arrival time of 6:30 p.m.. They’re located at 5461 McKenna Square and you can call (806) 410-1113 for a reservation.