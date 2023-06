AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Cask & Cork is back with another exciting event pairing great wine with great food.

The Simi Wine Dinner is happening June 29th, with an arrival time of 6:30 p.m. and the first pour happening at 7 p.m.. This dinner will have 5 wines and five courses by Chef Addison Hinn perfectly paired together.

Call (806) 410-1113 to reserve your spot.