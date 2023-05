AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a dinner that includes 5 great craft beers and 5 appetizer courses with great company.

It’s happening during the Martin House Beer Tasting event at Cask & Cork on May 18th. You can reserve your spot by calling 806-410-1113. Cory Martin, founder and the Master Brewer at Martin House Brewery will be there.

Cask & Cork also wants people to know they have a new menu which includes new pizzas.